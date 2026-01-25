First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $22.25 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 1898, the company operates a network of branches across the United States, with a strong presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and select Western markets. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FCNCO, First Citizens BancShares serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified platform of banking services.
The company’s core business activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage origination.
