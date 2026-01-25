Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 241.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Alternative Investment Trust

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund was formerly known as Everest Babcock & Brown Alternative Investment Trust. Alternative Investment Trust was formed on April 7, 2005 and is domiciled in Australia.

