Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 171,246 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171,246 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,269,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.