Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 171,246 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171,246 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,269,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Seeking Alpha reiterate a buy and say Q1 2026 could produce an outsized performance, highlighting potential near-term revenue catalysts that could support the stock if results beat expectations. Disney: Q1 2026 May Bring Forth Outsized Performance – Reiterate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes Disney’s heavy capital deployment into Experiences (new parks, cruise ships, and pricing power) should drive long-term growth even though it pressures margins now — a constructive long-term thesis for investors focused on cash returns from parks. Will Disney’s Experiences Investments Pay Off Over the Long Term?
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of a major new theme park development in Disney’s backyard and recent operational upgrades (guest-driven park changes, permit approvals for employee housing in Central Florida) point to capacity expansion and improved staffing stability — both supportive of park margins over time. A major new theme park is coming to Disney’s backyard
- Positive Sentiment: Disney received a major permit approval for its Central Florida attainable-housing community, which helps alleviate staffing/commuting constraints for parks and resorts — a small but tangible operational positive. Disney’s Central Florida Attainable Housing Community Gets Major Permit Approval
- Neutral Sentiment: New documentary coverage (Disneyland Handcrafted) and the return of long-standing park traditions are positive for brand and guest engagement but have limited near-term financial impact. ‘Disneyland Handcrafted’ sheds light on Walt Disney’s Disneyland dream and the team that made it come true
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces on AI outline two potential ways Disney could leverage AI to improve content personalization and operational efficiency — promising but speculative and unlikely to move near-term results on its own. 2 Ways AI Could Help Disney Stock Turn Things Around
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s warns the CEO succession due “early 2026” is a make-or-break moment for the stock; leadership uncertainty can weigh on investor confidence and valuation until a clear successor emerges. Disney Expects a New CEO in ‘Early 2026.’ Why It’s a Make-or-Break Call for the Stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting CEO Bob Iger’s increased FY25 compensation and prolonged succession chatter raises governance and uncertainty concerns among investors, putting short-term pressure on sentiment. Disney CEO Bob Iger’s FY25 Pay Swells to $48.8 Million as Succession Talk Drags On and Power Games Take Center Stage
- Negative Sentiment: Industry chatter (including comments from former execs) and a mention of a price-target cut on cable shows (Jim Cramer coverage) add to negative headlines that can amplify selling pressure while leadership questions persist. Jim Cramer Mentions Disney (DIS) Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer’s public comments on who should lead Disney (and wider media consolidation commentary) feed the succession narrative and could increase headline-driven volatility. Former TikTok CEO Mayer Weighs In on US Deal, Disney and Warner Bros.
DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
