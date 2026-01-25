Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.26. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,155. This represents a 8.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,125 shares of company stock worth $33,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

