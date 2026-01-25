Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Releases Earnings Results

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cib Marine Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $35.56 on Friday. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Cib Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares is a bank holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, CIBM Bank, the company offers a full suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its banking platform focuses on providing personalized commercial lending, real estate financing and treasury management solutions to small- and middle-market companies, as well as retail deposit and payment services for consumers.

In its commercial banking division, CIBM Bank specializes in corporate lending, commercial real estate mortgages and lines of credit tailored to growing businesses.

