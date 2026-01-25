BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,488,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,130.09 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.71.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

