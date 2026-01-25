Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and guidance maintained — P&G reported adjusted EPS of $1.88, topping estimates and reiterating FY2026 EPS guidance, which supports the company’s cash-return profile and dividend reliability. Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Flat Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgrade lifts sentiment — JPMorgan moved PG from Neutral to Overweight and raised its $165 price target, giving the stock renewed upward momentum from the buy-side. JPMorgan Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying suggests short-term bullish positioning — heavy call-option volume (241k contracts) points to investor speculation on upside around the earnings/news flow (could amplify near-term moves).
- Neutral Sentiment: Innovation initiatives (premium diapers in China) are longer-term growth plays — P&G is pushing Pampers Prestige (silk fibers) to capture premium demand in China; useful for future mix improvement but not an immediate revenue cure. Procter & Gamble is selling diapers made with silk fibers in China as it leans into luxury
- Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizing data & technology-led reinvention — new CEO/President highlighted investments to improve targeting and margins; positive strategically but execution will take quarters. Procter & Gamble Says Data and Technology Will Support Company’s Reinvention
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came up short and organic sales were flat — top-line missed consensus as volumes declined in key categories (razors, diapers) and pricing/mix only partly offset weakness, which is why some investors sold into the print. Procter & Gamble misses revenue estimates due to slower US growth
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff/geopolitical and consumer headwinds flagged — management warned of a challenging external environment (tariffs, geopolitical risk) that could pressure volumes and margins, creating near-term uncertainty. Procter & Gamble falls after warning of challenging consumer and geopolitical environment
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction remains mixed — analysts raised some forecasts, but coverage notes the quarter was “mixed” (EPS beat, revenue miss, flat organic sales), so expect muted trading and volatility as the market digests forward commentary. How Investors Are Reacting To Procter & Gamble (PG) Steady Earnings, Softer Guidance And Flat Organic Sales
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
