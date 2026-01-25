Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.70.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

