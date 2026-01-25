Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Tesla worth $4,851,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla has begun offering unsupervised robotaxi rides in Austin and removed in?car safety monitors for some vehicles — a tangible execution milestone that supports the long?term robotaxi revenue and AI thesis. Tesla starts robotaxi rides without safety monitors in Austin
- Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Lemonade to offer steep insurance discounts for FSD miles gives third?party validation to Tesla’s safety claims and could accelerate FSD adoption and monetization via subscriptions/licensing. Lemonade’s Tesla Deal Could Rewrite How Auto Insurance Is Priced
- Positive Sentiment: Operational proof points: a Tesla Model S reportedly completed a ~3,000?mile trip using FSD without human intervention — a concrete data point investors cite when pricing in FSD upside. Tesla Model S Completes 3000-Mile Journey Using FSD without Human Intervention
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results on Jan. 28; the company released an analyst consensus estimate of roughly $24.5B in revenue — earnings and margins (not top?line) are likely to drive the next big move. Tesla Releases Analyst Estimates Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Call, Touts $24.5 Billion Revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders have priced attractive out?of?the?money put premiums ahead of earnings — this implies market participants expect volatility or are hedging; it can amplify moves around the report. Tesla Inc Put Options Still Look Attractive To Short-Sellers Before Earnings Next Week
- Negative Sentiment: Tesla discontinued its basic Autopilot offering in the U.S. and Canada to steer customers to paid FSD (Musk says FSD prices will rise) — that could spur short?term consumer pushback and slow new?car demand while FSD adoption shifts to a subscription/higher?price model. Tesla drops Autopilot feature in US and Canada
- Negative Sentiment: Product demand concerns: Cybertruck sales reportedly plunged ~48% in 2025, highlighting ongoing vehicle demand softness for a marquee product. Tesla Saw Cybertruck Sales Plunge 48% In 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance remains mixed: Barclays reaffirmed an equal?weight/neutral view and set a $360 target — a signal that some institutional coverage still views downside risk vs. current valuation. Barclays sticks with neutral/equal-weight on TSLA
TSLA stock opened at $449.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.37, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.77.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
