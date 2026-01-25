9,219 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Acquired by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $107,111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,769,000 after buying an additional 989,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 761,191 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $36,003,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.0% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,785,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 412,029 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $82.45 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.24. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

