Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Analysts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $835,554.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $520,784.46. This represents a 61.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $514,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at $936,725.36. The trade was a 35.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,679 over the last three months. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.04. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

