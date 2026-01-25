UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 57,518 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,518 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.