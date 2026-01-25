UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Shares of PH opened at $927.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $954.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,907.20. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

