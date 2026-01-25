Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,974.59. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE ALSN opened at $109.52 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $120.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

