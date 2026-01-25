Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.0667.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NTNX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix
Nutanix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.