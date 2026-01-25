Head to Head Comparison: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) vs. Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB)

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Northpointe Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northpointe Bancshares 17.70% 13.79% 1.31% Broadway Financial 3.18% 1.46% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northpointe Bancshares 1 1 2 0 2.25 Broadway Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northpointe Bancshares and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Broadway Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northpointe Bancshares $471.18 million 1.32 $55.16 million $2.09 8.68 Broadway Financial $63.76 million 1.20 $1.93 million ($0.13) -64.15

Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northpointe Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Broadway Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northpointe Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northpointe Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.