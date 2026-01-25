Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $41.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.7619.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $4,057,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,707,682 shares of company stock worth $48,914,485. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

