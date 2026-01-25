Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 11,300 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,792,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,106.44. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 8,935 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $14,653.40.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.