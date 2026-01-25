AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. New Street Research set a $365.00 target price on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,223 shares of company stock worth $1,092,503 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.4%

AVAV opened at $307.75 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.20, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.21.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

