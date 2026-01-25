Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,988 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,178 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,130 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 22.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,112,255 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $75,555,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $74,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.95 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $8,311,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 292,529 shares in the company, valued at $25,327,160.82. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,647,384. This trade represents a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.