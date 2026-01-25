WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) vs. Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Critical Survey

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firefly Neuroscience -2,705.88% -319.00% -191.27% WM Technology 4.40% 6.22% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and WM Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firefly Neuroscience $783,000.00 17.75 -$10.46 million ($2.09) -0.49 WM Technology $184.51 million 0.71 $7.64 million $0.07 11.93

WM Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Firefly Neuroscience. Firefly Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Firefly Neuroscience and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firefly Neuroscience 1 0 0 0 1.00 WM Technology 1 0 1 0 2.00

WM Technology has a consensus target price of $2.61, indicating a potential upside of 212.54%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

Risk & Volatility

Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WM Technology beats Firefly Neuroscience on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

