Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -24.88% -23.96% CytoDyn N/A N/A -175.37%

Volatility and Risk

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CytoDyn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and CytoDyn”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.02 million ($1.84) -14.01 CytoDyn N/A N/A $3.74 million ($0.03) -8.41

Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enliven Therapeutics and CytoDyn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.04%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats CytoDyn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

