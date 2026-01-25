QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Critical Analysis

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -11.88% N/A -34.06% HealthStream 6.93% 5.82% 4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and HealthStream”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $18.74 million 0.68 -$1.33 million ($0.03) -4.67 HealthStream $291.65 million 2.18 $20.01 million $0.68 31.46

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QuoteMedia and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00 HealthStream 0 4 1 0 2.20

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats QuoteMedia on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, fundamentals, investor relations solutions, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

