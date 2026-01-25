Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

