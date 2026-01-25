Head to Head Comparison: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) versus Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Akebia Therapeutics 1 1 4 1 2.71

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 6.89, suggesting that its stock price is 589% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -98.77% -351.28% -87.44% Akebia Therapeutics -7.07% -137.67% -5.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $17.32 million 0.96 -$11.14 million ($1.77) -1.00 Akebia Therapeutics $160.18 million 2.25 -$69.41 million ($0.07) -19.43

Vivos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics beats Vivos Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients. It offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. The company’s product pipeline includes AKB-9090, a drug targeting critical-care indications; and AKB-10108, a drug targeting conditions related to premature birth. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.