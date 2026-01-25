DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.48%.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

