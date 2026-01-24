Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.50. Broadwind Energy shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 140,664 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

