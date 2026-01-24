BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Critical Survey

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure -1,492.90% -373.73% -35.69% BioNTech -17.91% -3.03% -2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares uniQure and BioNTech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $15.75 million 99.19 -$239.56 million ($4.39) -5.71 BioNTech $2.98 billion 8.77 -$719.92 million ($2.63) -44.10

uniQure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNTech. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than uniQure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

uniQure has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for uniQure and BioNTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 1 2 10 0 2.69 BioNTech 1 3 11 0 2.67

uniQure currently has a consensus price target of $60.82, indicating a potential upside of 142.50%. BioNTech has a consensus price target of $140.03, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than BioNTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of uniQure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech beats uniQure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease. In addition, it is developing AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

