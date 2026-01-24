ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 15,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.81.
ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 23.53%.The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ACCESS Newswire Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ACCESS Newswire
About ACCESS Newswire
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACCESS Newswire
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ACCESS Newswire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCESS Newswire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.