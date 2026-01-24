ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 15,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.81.

ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 23.53%.The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ACCESS Newswire Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACCESS Newswire

About ACCESS Newswire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCESS Newswire during the 2nd quarter worth $8,724,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCESS Newswire by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACCESS Newswire in the third quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCESS Newswire in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Articles

