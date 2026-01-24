Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Up 32.7% – Time to Buy?

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 32.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.6990 and last traded at $0.5632. Approximately 98,288,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32,121% from the average daily volume of 305,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4243.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.15.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE American: VINE) is a Seattle-based importer, marketer and distributor of value-priced wine brands in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and manages a portfolio of consumer-oriented wine labels sourced from well-established viticultural regions, including the Willamette Valley, Columbia Valley and Mendoza. Its branded offerings span a range of varietals and blends under names such as A to Z Wineworks, Evolution, Stonewall and GV, which are positioned to appeal to everyday wine drinkers seeking quality at accessible price points.

Beyond its core wine business, Fresh Vine Wine has diversified into adjacent categories, including distilled spirits and alcohol-based sanitizers.

