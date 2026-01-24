XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.2860 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 307,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 199,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3215.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XIAO-I in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get XIAO-I alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

XIAO-I Stock Performance

XIAO-I Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

(Get Free Report)

XIAO-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions driven by natural language processing and machine learning. The company offers a suite of AI-powered products designed to automate and enhance customer interactions, knowledge management and data analytics for enterprise clients. XIAO-I’s core offerings include conversational AI engines, intelligent customer service platforms, knowledge graph development and voice and image recognition modules.

The company delivers its solutions via both cloud-based and on-premise deployments, catering to sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, government services and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XIAO-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XIAO-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.