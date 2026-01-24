Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.5560. 1,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.84% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports. ODDS was launched on Apr 8, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.