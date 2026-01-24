Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 42,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 43,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 140,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 503.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I is a blank-check company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TBMC. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it does not engage in commercial operations but was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to identify and complete a merger, acquisition or share exchange with one or more businesses.

The company’s primary objective is to target high-growth enterprises across sectors such as technology, healthcare and consumer products.

