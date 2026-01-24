Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.60. 621,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,183,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tron in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
