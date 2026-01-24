Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Trading Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.8798 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 122,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 56,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TURB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Turbo Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Turbo Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Turbo Energy Stock Down 4.2%

About Turbo Energy

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures.

