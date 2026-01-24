Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 24th

Planet Fitness, Garmin, and Life Time Group are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is fitness and wellness—such as gym operators, exercise-equipment makers, wearable-tracker and fitness-app companies, and nutrition or supplement brands. Investors view them as consumer discretionary or health-and-wellness plays that can offer growth tied to changing health trends and recurring-revenue models, but they are often cyclical and sensitive to consumer spending, competition, and shifts in consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

