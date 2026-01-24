Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.60 and last traded at GBX 15.98, with a volume of 293072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.40.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of £38.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Glanbia

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

