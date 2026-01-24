Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,077,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 915,728 shares.The stock last traded at $100.1150 and had previously closed at $100.11.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 49,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.