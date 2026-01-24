Divi Market Capitalization Hits $6.95 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $61.45 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,550,588,357 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,550,255,195.0400544. The last known price of Divi is 0.00143857 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $63,183.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

