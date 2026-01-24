GXChain Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $43.63 million and approximately $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.