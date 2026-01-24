Moonriver Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $24.37 million and $1.98 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,308,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,587,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

