Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $294.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $217.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $772,879.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,692 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,190.20. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $534,777,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The Brex acquisition accelerates Capital One's push into AI-enabled business payments, spend management and stablecoin-capable payments, expanding addressable markets (management cites a target of up to $2T in business payments).

Some institutional investors and managers are publicly buying COF on the pullback, signaling conviction in the company's longer-term fintech strategy.

Revenue topped estimates and grew strongly year-over-year (helpful for top-line momentum), but the company reported an adjusted EPS shortfall versus consensus. That leaves fundamentals mixed in the near term.

The Brex purchase is a mix of cash and Capital One stock (roughly half/half), which preserves cash but introduces share issuance and potential near-term dilution.

Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus, driven by higher expenses and increased credit-loss provisions, which is the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure.

Several firms adjusted price targets and reiterated concerns around integration, credit and regulatory risk; that analyst reaction amplifies near-term downside risk.

Traders are selling on the combination of the EPS miss and the large acquisition, increasing volume and volatility as investors weigh near-term headwinds against long-term strategy.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

