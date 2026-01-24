Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.94. Sasol shares last traded at $7.1750, with a volume of 943,342 shares traded.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Report on Sasol
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Trading Up 6.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.
In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.