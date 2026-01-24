Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 42,267 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

