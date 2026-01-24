Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $145,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 546,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 4,393,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.