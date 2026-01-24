iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Holdings Increased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,998 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.72% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $95,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 61,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,872,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 271.5% during the third quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

