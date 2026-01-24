International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Trimmed by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $133,771,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 412,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $292.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.