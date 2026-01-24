Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Reduced by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,233,536 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 99,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 65,673 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 95.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $622.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

