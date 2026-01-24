Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,984 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $74.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

