Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $40,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

IWM stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.