Trek Financial LLC Acquires 16,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,289. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

